Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 63L at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the RGI Airport in Hyderabad seized gold worth Rs 62.94 lakh in separate incidents over the last two days.

On November 28, the officials intercepted an Indigo flight (6E-48) in the early morning hours and seized two gold rods worth Rs 24.50 lakh. The rods weighing 394 grams were concealed under two different seat cushions on the flight.

On rummaging the Indigo flight 6E-48 on 28.11.2023 at 06:53 hrs, @hydcus AIU officers found two rods, one each under 2 different seats.The gold rods were concealed under the seat cushions. Total gold weighing 394 gms and Rs. 24.50 lakhs was #seized. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd pic.twitter.com/QJrDvOorjO — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) November 29, 2023

On November 27, Hyderabad customs officials intercepted a flight coming from Dubai based on pax profiling (the number of passengers carried by an airline).

Upon checking, gold in powdered form was found inside two carton boxes. The gold weighed 602 gms and was valued at Rs 38.44 lakhs.