Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 63L at Hyderabad airport

The gold was seized in two separate incidents over the past two days, officials said

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the RGI Airport in Hyderabad seized gold worth Rs 62.94 lakh in separate incidents over the last two days.

On November 28, the officials intercepted an Indigo flight (6E-48) in the early morning hours and seized two gold rods worth Rs 24.50 lakh. The rods weighing 394 grams were concealed under two different seat cushions on the flight.

On November 27, Hyderabad customs officials intercepted a flight coming from Dubai based on pax profiling (the number of passengers carried by an airline).

Upon checking, gold in powdered form was found inside two carton boxes. The gold weighed 602 gms and was valued at Rs 38.44 lakhs.

