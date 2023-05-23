Customs seize 1.8 kg gold in Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials seized 1818 grams of gold from three passengers travelling from Riyadh at the RGI Airport Shamshabad on Tuesday. The value of the gold is Rs. 1,13,13,558.

During the security checks, the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs intercepted three passengers and on checking it was found that gold in the form of paste was concealed in their shoes by sticking it under their feet. All three passengers are from Uttar Pradesh. Further investigation is on, said the customs officials.