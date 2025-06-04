‘Cut goat-shaped cake instead killing animal’: UP BJP MLA urges eco-friendly Bakrid

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar has appealed to the Muslim community to cut cake instead of slaughtering goats on the occasion of Bakrid.

“I appealed to the brothers from the Muslim community to celebrate Bakrid in an eco-friendly manner by cutting a goat shaped cake instead of killing an animal,” he said in a video statement.

लोनी में प्रशासन एयरक्राफ्ट ऑर्डिनेंस, पशुधन अधिनियम, 1960 का पालन, गौवंशों व अन्य किसी जीव की हत्या न हो यह सुनिश्चित करें।



-सूचना प्राप्त हुई है कि बड़े पैमाने पर लोनी में पशुओं का कटान किया जा सकता है, ऐसे में कुछ लोग संवेदनशील लोनी के माहौल को बिगाड़ने के लिए गौवंशों की… pic.twitter.com/KfaIWSVjmb — Nand Kishor Gurjar (@nkgurjar4bjp) June 1, 2025

On June 1, the BJP MLA wrote a letter to the Ghaziabad police seeking a ban on animal slaughter and operations of meat shops near Hindon Airport, citing “bird strikes to aircrafts and communal harmony issues.”

In his letter, the BJP MLA said that the Hindon airport is located near the Air Force base, which comes under the aircraft ordinance.

“Under the ordinance, the slaughter of animals, the operation of meat shops, slaughterhouses, and the collection of bones is prohibited. Doing this comes under the category of treason,” his letter read.

He stated that birds are attracted to animal flesh and alleged that in the past, a fighter aircraft crashed in Loni due to a bird strike. “A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force had crashed in Loni. Apart from this, our party workers have been alerted that a large number of animals will be butchered in Loni. In that situation, some people can also kill cows to destroy the sensitive environment of Loni,” the BJP MLA’s letter read.

He said instructions have been given to the police to take strict action against those who conduct the slaughtering of animals or sell meat near the Hindon Airport.