‘CUT!’: PM Modi cracks up Kapoor Family with a humorous twist

Mumbai: PM Modi met with the Kapoor family in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 10, to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s cinematic legacy on the occasion of his centenary.

Some special moments from this meeting have been released by PMO. In the video PM Modi can be seen talking to Kapoor family about Raj Kapoor and his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

However, the most hilarious moment of the meeting came when PM Modi humorously said ‘Cut!’ as Reema Jain( Raj Kapoor’s daughter) started speaking to him.

It all began when Reema Jain started her conversation with PM Modi and appeared to struggle with her words while addressing him. As she tried to phrase her sentence, starting with ‘Aadarniye Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ji,’ PM Modi instantly interjected with ‘Cut!’ leaving everyone in splits.

The Prime Minister also asked the Kapoor family to make a movie, especially catering to Central Asia, about Raj Kapoor who is still in people’s mind after so many years. He added that we must put in efforts to make it reach to the new generations in Central Asia and urged the family to create a movie which would act as a link.

Acknowledging the love and fame received from across the globe, Ms. Reema Kapoor said that Shri Raj Kapoor can be called as ‘Cultural Ambassador’ and she lauded the Prime Minister for being the ‘Global Ambassador’ of India and the entire Kapoor family was proud of the Prime Minister.

Shri Modi emphasized that the prestige of the country had risen to great heights today and cited Yoga as an example which is discussed across the globe. He further added that he discussed Yoga and its importance with the leaders of other nations during their meet.