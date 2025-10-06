Cuttack clash: VHP bandh peaceful; internet ban, curfew extended

Cuttack: The dawn-to-dusk bandh in violence-hit Cuttack called by the VHP on Monday passed off peacefully amid heavy security deployment, while the district administration extended the suspension of internet services till 7 PM on October 7.

The bandh call was given by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleging police inaction on the miscreants who created violence during Durga idol immersion procession on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Two incidents of violence were reported in Cuttack’s Daragha Bazar area between Friday and Sunday, leaving at least 31 people injured, including 10 police personnel.

The first clash occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday during the Durga idol immersion procession, leaving six injured. The second incident took place on Sunday evening when police stopped a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) bike rally from passing through the sensitive area, resulting in stone throwing. At least 25 people, including eight policemen, were injured.

The state government on Sunday night imposed prohibitory order for 36 hours in 13 of the city’s 20 police station areas and suspended internet for 24 hours, which was later extended for another 24 hours on Monday evening. It was further extended till 7 PM of Tuesday.

The government’s action came after about a dozen of temporary shops were gutted and the police had used batons, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the mob on Sunday.

“However, the bandh on Monday was completely incident free and peace prevailed across the city though roads, business establishments and activities came to a standstill. Apart from over 50 platoons state police force, eight companies of central armed force personnel including Rapid Action Force (RAF) stood guard across the city on the day,” said Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh.

Asked whether the prohibitory curfew order will be further extended after its tenure completes at 10 AM of Tuesday, Singh said, “We will review the situation and take a decision. If required, the order may be extended.”

The Commissioner of Police said eight people have been arrested and three cases registered in connection with Sunday’s attack on police by VHP activists.

Senior police officer Amarenda Panda and Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo were among the 25 people injured in the attack. Panda was admitted to the ICU of the SCB Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

Police said raids were continuing in different parts of the city after some of the “mischief mongers” were identified through CCTV footage.

Clashes broke out in the early hours of Saturday near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar area as locals objected to loud music being played in immersion processions. What started as an argument soon escalated, leading to the hurling of stones and glass bottles.

Alleging that the police failed to stop the attack on the processions, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) called a 12-hour bandh on Monday.

On Sunday, a motorcycle rally by VHP activists in support of the bandh was stopped by the police when they reached the trouble-torn area, leading to a fresh bout of violence. The VHP activists hurled stones at the police, who used lathi charge, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

The bandh, which began at 6 am, evoked a mixed response but remained incident-free.

Government offices and educational institutions were functioning with thin attendance. Markets and petrol pumps remained open, and public transport was available on the road, but less than usual due to the slew of restrictions imposed by the police.

Police patrols are continuing in sensitive areas, he said, adding that restrictions have also been imposed on entry into the city.

“People from outside are not allowed entry into Cuttack city, except those working here and patients travelling to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Passenger buses are being stopped at the entry points. All the entry points of the city have been blocked to keep a check on the movement of anti-social elements,” he said.

ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said that there was no report of any untoward incident, with all agencies on high alert.

He said senior officers are monitoring the situation on the field, and directions have been issued for taking prompt action against anyone found taking the law into their hands.

In a statement, the Odisha Police urged the people to verify information before sharing it on social media and to refrain from posting false and inflammatory content.

Meanwhile, prominent persons in the city expressed concern over the development.

“The people of Cuttack experienced a curfew after a gap of 34 years. In 1991, curfew, was imposed in the city following a large-scale violence over Mandal Commission issue,” said former MLA and president of Cuttack Mahanagar Puja Committee, Pravat Tripathy.