CV Anand takes charge as Hyderabad police commissioner

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer CV Anand on Saturday took charge as new Police Commissioner Hyderabad city. The outgoing police commissioner Anjani Kumar gave charge to the newly appointed police commissioner. He belongs to 1991 batch of IPS and was allotted the erstwhile AP cadre. After state bifurcation, he was allotted Telangana cadre. He did schooling from St. Pauls school in Himayat Nagar and graduated from Nizam College Gun foundry.

He has an experience of more than 11 years of metropolitan urban policing in his tenure as DCP East and Central Zones of Hyderabad City for 3 years, Commissioner of Police Vijayawada City for 2 years, Traffic Commissioner Hyderabad City for more than 3 years and Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad for 3 years. 2 In Hyderabad City, after his stint as DCP East Zone, he was posted as the first DCP of the newly created Central Zone as part of reorganization of Hyderabad City Police.

During his tenure as Addl. Commissioner of Police, Traffic from 2010 to 2013, Anand brought in several innovations and introduced new technologies for better traffic management. The famous ‘Drunk Driving Enforcement’ was started by him and the SOPs related to its enforcement and jail sentences, was set by him. ‘Free Lefts’, ‘Reversible Traffic Lanes’, closing of the gaps in medians to streamline traffic flows, one-ways were some traffic engineering methods he introduced.

He introduced e-challan and did away with challan books, gave handheld cameras to all enforcement teams and officers so that photographic evidence was also sent along with the e-challan.

Then, Anand went on Central Deputation to CISF in 2018 April. He worked as IG Airport Sector for more than 2 years and brought in systemic and technological changes in the way passengers are treated and checked and improved the turnover ratios in all airports. Perimeter, Cargo and other security systems were improved and the measures taken during COVID-19 times were much appreciated by all sister agencies.

C V Anand is a sportsman too, he played cricket for Hyderabad state at all levels and toured England with the U 19 team before joining IPS. He was the best athlete in national police academy and won 100 mts, 200 mts, high long- triple jumps. He plays very good tennis and last year he won the All India Police Singles Championship to get CISF it’s first tennis medal.