CWC meet: Will Rahul Gandhi take up LoP role in Lok Sabha?

New Delhi: The extended Congress Working Committee will hold a meeting on Saturday to review its performance for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will begin at 11 am.

Congress General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh also informed that the Congress Parliamentary Party will also hold a meeting at 5:30 PM.

“The 2024 elections have been a MORAL defeat for Narendra Modi and the BJP while being a MORALE booster for the Indian National Congress and the INDIA Janbandhan. The extended Congress Working Committee is meeting at 11 AM today and the Congress Parliamentary Party will meet at 5:30 PM,” Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Will Rahul assume LoP role?

Congress leader Manickam Tagore said that there is a feeling among many party leaders that Rahul Gandhi should assume charge of Lok Sabha.

“In the CWC meeting, we are going to review the performance of the Congress party in the 2024 elections. In the CPP meeting scheduled at 5:30 pm, the Congress party will elect the CPP chairperson… For the Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha, we all feel Rahul Gandhi should be given charge. If he accepts this role, he will be LoP leading the 234 INDIA bloc MPs,” Tagore told ANI.

Amid the Bharatiya Janata Party taking the support of its allies in the government formation, INDIA bloc leaders have decided to “wait and watch” before taking a future course of action.

Ahead of the CWC meeting, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that proposals will come over multiple things.

“I don’t know what proposal will come before the CWC. The proposal will come over a lot of things. Since this is the new Lok Sabha – 18th Lok Sabha – fresh CPP will be formed. The CPP Chairperson will be elected. After that, the Congress President and CPP Chairperson will together form the new CPP team. LoP will have to be appointed. They will make the appointments,” he said.

“It was a very well-fought election, a long-drawn campaign. CWC – the highest decision-making body is having a meeting today. Results, the complete election process, strengths, and weaknesses. All of these will be discussed. The road ahead, State Elections, the stand to be taken ahead will be discussed too,” said Hussain while adding that appropriate political action at the appropriate time over INDIA bloc future course of action.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed hope that the NDA alliance will prove good for the country’s future.

“Various people have described it in various manners. Clearly, it is an alliance. I believe this alliance will be good for the future of this country because up to now, the manner in which the BJP ran the government was unsatisfactory. Let’s hope it gets better,” Khurshid told ANI.

Congress emerges as 2nd largest party

The Congress has emerged as the second-largest party in the election and improved its tally to 99, from 52 in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

Top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others are likely to participate in the deliberations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for the third successive term in office on June 9.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a successive third term in office in the results of Lok Sabha elections declared on June 4