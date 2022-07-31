CWG 2022: Bindyarani Devi wins silver

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 31st July 2022 11:43 am IST
Birmingham: India's Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam with the silver medal after competing in the women's 55kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Devi won the silver medal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s S. Bindyarani Devi reacts as she competes in the women’s 55kg category weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Bindyarani won silver in the event. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s S. Bindyarani Devi reacts as she competes in the women’s 55kg category weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Bindyarani won silver in the event. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: Silver medallist Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam with podium finishers after competing in the women’s 55kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Devi won the silver medal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

