CWG 2022: Boxing mens over 48kg-51kg semi-final

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th August 2022 5:21 pm IST
Birmingham: India’s Amit Panghal (blue) and Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba during the semi-final match of the mens over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) boxing event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Amit Panghal (blue) lands a punch on Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba in the semi-final match of the mens over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) boxing event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Amit Panghal (blue) lands a punch on Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba in the semi-final match of the mens over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) boxing event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

