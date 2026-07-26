Cyber fraud: Bengaluru woman loses Rs 48.5 lakh

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old woman from Bengaluru allegedly lost Rs 48.5 lakh to cyber fraudsters after applying for a home loan through a website, in what police suspect to be a sophisticated online loan scam involving identity theft, intimidation and unauthorised banking transactions.

The victim, a resident of Halasuru and an employee of a private firm, had applied for a housing loan through an online portal in October 2025. During the application process, she uploaded personal information, including her PAN card, Aadhaar details, office information and a selfie, through a link sent by the website. However, she later decided not to proceed with the loan application.

Several months later, on March 26, 2026, she began receiving threatening WhatsApp calls and messages from multiple international numbers. The callers claimed that several instant loan applications had been taken in her name and demanded repayment.

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According to the complaint, the fraudsters escalated their threats by warning of legal action if she failed to pay. They also allegedly sent morphed obscene photographs of the woman and threatened to circulate them on social media, causing severe mental distress and fear of public humiliation.

Fearing damage to her reputation, the woman transferred nearly Rs 3.5 lakh in multiple instalments to bank accounts specified by the fraudsters.

Suspecting that she had become a victim of fraud, she switched off her mobile phone, deleted suspicious APK files and completely formatted the device. In May 2026, she also purchased a new mobile phone and activated a new SIM card in an attempt to secure her digital accounts.

However, the ordeal did not end there.

While reviewing her bank account statements in July, the woman was shocked to discover that nearly Rs 45 lakh had been transferred from her account without her knowledge or authorisation. She told police that she had not received any OTPs, SMS alerts or transaction notifications for these withdrawals.

The victim immediately approached her bank and reported the unauthorised transactions. According to her complaint, bank officials advised her to contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) and lodge a complaint with the police. However, she alleged that the bank failed to explain how such a large amount could be transferred without OTP verification or transaction alerts. The bank reportedly provided details only of the beneficiary accounts into which the money had been transferred.

Police have registered a cyber crime case and launched an investigation to trace the fraudsters, identify the accounts used in the scam and determine how the banking security systems were bypassed.

Cyber security experts have repeatedly warned the public against sharing sensitive personal information through unverified loan websites or installing unknown APK files. They also advise users to verify the authenticity of financial platforms, avoid clicking suspicious links and immediately report any cyber fraud to the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to improve the chances of freezing stolen funds.