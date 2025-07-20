Cyber fraudsters targeting US citizens arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gang of cyber fraudsters was arrested for targeting Indian and US citizens from Hyderabad on Saturday, July 19.

The accused were identified as Danish Alam, Mohammed Saheb Ali, Mohmmed Fahad Parvez, Mohammed Aman Alam, Mohammed Ishtiaque, Mohammed Mohsin, Farid Hussain, Mohammed Shadhab Alam and Mohammed Sonu, all natives of West Bengal.

According to Cyberabad commissioner of police, Avinash Mohanty the gang had set up a call center at a villa in Bachupally, on the city’s outskirts, and were targeting senior citizens and women.

A partner team of the gang would send emails to citizens in India and the USA, informing them that they had been wrongly charged for fraudulent transactions and providing a number to call for assistance.

“When the unsuspecting people called the phone number, the gang received inbound VoIP calls from victims in India and the USA through apps like Zoiper, X Lite, and Microsoft Teams,” said Avinash Mohanty.

Upon receiving the calls, and under the pretext of assisting the victim, the gang would ask them to install remote access tools like AnyDesk.

The accused would then gain access to the victims’ systems, collect financial details, bank transaction histories, and account credentials. “The gang also used fake banking apps, spoofed emails, and social engineering tactics to carry out their frauds,” he added.

Efforts are on to identify the victims and recover the funds.