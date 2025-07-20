TGCSB warns public over fake RTO traffic challan APK scam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has issued a stern warning to the public regarding the recent circulation of fraudulent “RTO Traffic Challan” APK files through WhatsApp messages.

According to officials, cybercriminals have been sending these malicious APK files as links, especially during evening hours, targeting random WhatsApp users across the state. This new method of cyber fraud has raised concerns among authorities due to the potential threat it poses to users’ financial and personal information.

Authorities stress that these messages often appear convincing, mimicking official communication from road transport or traffic departments. However, the TGCSB made it clear that recipients should never trust such unsolicited messages or the links provided in them. Installing applications from unknown links can expose users to malware, enabling fraudsters to access sensitive details such as credit card and bank account information.

The agency warned that falling for this scam could result in significant financial losses, as the malware embedded in these APKs is designed to siphon funds directly from victims’ accounts.

To combat this threat, the TGCSB urges the public to only download apps from authorised sources like the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Installing any app through external links or messages should be strictly avoided.

If someone becomes a victim of such cyber fraud, authorities advise immediate action, reporting the incident without delay by calling the dedicated cybercrime helpline at 1930.