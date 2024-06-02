Cyberabad cops seize 50 bikes for illegal street racing

All bikes will be handed over to RTO for further process and bikers will be produced before the court.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 2nd June 2024 3:19 pm IST
Cyberabad cops seize 50 bikes for illegal street racing
The Raidurgam police conducted a special drive to keep a check on unauthorised bike racers in Cyberabad and seized 50 motorcycles on Saturday night.

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police conducted a special drive to keep a check on unauthorised bike racers in Cyberabad and seized 50 motorcycles on Saturday night. Cases are booked against the bike owners and riders.

On complaints from the general public, the Raidurgam police conducted special drives at the T-HUB area, ITC Kohinoor, Knowledge Park area and Sathva building, my Home Bhuja areas and seized 50 bikes. ACP Madhapur and 30 policemen participated in the special drive and booked cases under Sections 336, 341 IPC, Sec 184 MV Act.

All bikes will be handed over to RTO for further process and bikers will be produced before the court, said Ch. Venkanna, SHO Raidurgam police station.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 2nd June 2024 3:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button