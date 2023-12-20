Cyberabad CP implements strict closing times for bars, dhabas

Hyderabad: In an effort to uphold law and order, the ‘Hyderabad City Police Act 21/76’ is being rigorously implemented in the Cyberabad region, with a specific focus on Shadnagar.

The enforcement targets various establishments, imposing strict closing times to ensure compliance.

As per the new regulations, wine shops are required to conclude operations by 10 pm, pan shops by 11 pm, and bars, restaurants, dhabas, and tea stalls by 12 am.

Any violation of these specified timings will result in the invocation of the Hyderabad Police Act 21/76 against the offenders.

Shadnagar’s Town CI, Pratapa Lingam, stressed the seriousness of the enforcement, indicating that initial violators would face a penalty of Rs 25,000 and be summoned to court.

Lingam issued a warning that repeated violations could lead to escalated fines, potentially reaching up to Rs 50,000.

These stringent measures align with the directives of Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty. Residents and establishments failing to adhere to the regulations are encouraged to promptly report non-compliance to the authorities for swift action.