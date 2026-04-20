Cyberabad DCP orders mutton kheema online, receives rotten curry

Hyderabad: A Zomato food order turned out to be a nightmare for Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police A Muthyam Reddy when he received stale mutton kheema curry on Sunday, April 19.

The officer ordered the curry from an eatery called Telugu Medium Restaurant located on Road No 46 in Jubilee Hills.

When the order arrived, the DCP noticed a foul smell from the dish.

Based on his complaint, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case.

Soon after, officials raided the restaurant, seized food samples and handed them over to food safety officials for analysis. The case is under investigation.

The previous day, a Big Basket warehouse in Kompally was raided to find serious violations, including unhygienic transport of food items.

The warehouse was operating 22 transport vehicles for moving goods. However, their Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license had no mention of transport permit, the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety said.

Over the past month, city residents have been confronted with disturbing visuals of the unhygienic conditions in which everyday pantry staples are being prepared, as police crack down on manufacturing units and seize thousands of kilograms of adulterated food.

Since February, the specialised anti-adulteration teams of the Hyderabad Police seized 129.34 tonne of adulterated food items and registered 117 cases across Hyderabad, Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said.

“Food adulteration is a termite gnawing at society. It is shortening the lifespan of citizens. We should regard the process of making Hyderabad adulteration-free as a sacred yagna, and all staff should work with dedication,” Sajjanar said.





