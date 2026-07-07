Cyberabad intensifies anti-mosquito drive during monsoon

Hyderabad: As part of its monsoon preparedness to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation has stepped up its anti-mosquito measures.

Under the supervision of the Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOH), the entomology field staff released oil balls into a rainwater-filled quarry that was identified as a potential mosquito breeding site.

Oil balls used to stop mosquito breeding

The oil balls were released in the quarry contained stagnant polluted water. The regular mosquito control measures were not practical in the quarry.

The oil balls create a thin layer on the surface of the water, preventing mosquito larvae and pupae from developing into adult mosquitoes.

Focus on dengue and malaria prevention

The activity is part of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s monsoon action plan and integrated vector management strategy.

It aims to reduce the risk of diseases such as dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne illnesses during the rainy season.