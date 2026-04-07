Cyberabad Municipal Corporation office inaugurated at Hitech City

Hyderabad: The new office of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) was inaugurated on Tuesday, April 7, on the second floor of the National Academy of Construction (NAC) building in Izzathnagar, Hitech City.

The event was attended by the CMC Commissioner G Srijana, Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department Jayesh Ranjan, zonal commissioners, additional commissioners, departmental heads and other officials.

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The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation was created on February 11 this year after trifurcating the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Instead of one large body, the city now has the GHMC, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and the CMC.

While RV Karnan continued his current post as GHMC Commissioner, GHMC Additional Commissioners G Srijana and T Vinay Krishna Reddy were appointed as the new Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioners.

The decision to trifurcate the GHMC was taken after the Telangana government issued an order on December 3, 2025, merging 27 urban local bodies (ULBs) within the Hyderabad–Telangana core urban area into the GHMC.