Cyberabad Municipal Corporation office inaugurated at Hitech City

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) was created on February 11, 2026, after trifurcating the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th April 2026 8:05 pm IST
Cyberabad Municipal Corporation office inaugurated at Hitec City
Cyberabad Municipal Corporation office inaugurated at Hitec City

Hyderabad: The new office of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) was inaugurated on Tuesday, April 7, on the second floor of the National Academy of Construction (NAC) building in Izzathnagar, Hitech City.

The event was attended by the CMC Commissioner G Srijana, Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department Jayesh Ranjan, zonal commissioners, additional commissioners, departmental heads and other officials.

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation was created on February 11 this year after trifurcating the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Instead of one large body, the city now has the GHMC, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and the CMC.

Subhan Bakery

While RV Karnan continued his current post as GHMC Commissioner, GHMC Additional Commissioners G Srijana and T Vinay Krishna Reddy were appointed as the new Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioners.

The decision to trifurcate the GHMC was taken after the Telangana government issued an order on December 3, 2025, merging 27 urban local bodies (ULBs) within the Hyderabad–Telangana core urban area into the GHMC.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th April 2026 8:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button