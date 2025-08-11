Cyberabad police advise early logout over Hyderabad rain forecast

Hyderabad: As heavy rain is expected to lash Hyderabad on Monday, August 11, the Cyberabad police issued an advisory asking companies to let employees log out at 3:00 PM.

“This will help ensure safety, smooth traffic movement, reduce congestion and allow the safe passage for emergency service vehicles,” said the traffic police. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, as per the weather department, other districts of the state are also likely to receive heavy rains.

Yellow alert till August 17



IMD Hyderabad has extended its yellow alert warning for various districts of the state till Sunday due to heavy rains forecast. On August 13 and 14, very heavy rains are expected and in view of it, the weather department has issued an orange alert.

Even the weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till August 14.