Cyberabad police alerts against online astrologers and tantriks

These fraudsters may promise quick solutions for little money but later resort to extortion through WhatsApp calls and messages.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 26th May 2026 10:34 pm IST
Hand holding smartphone with zodiac wheel and astrological symbols in the background.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Tuesday, May 26, alerted people of a new cyber fraud where people posing as astrologers and tantriks were extorting money from innocent victims.

The police has asked people not to believe social media advertisements that endorse solutions to personal and financial problems through ‘shanti pujas’ or promote tricks to achieve love marriage/hypnotism/business growth.

These fraudsters may promise quick solutions for little money but later resort to extortion through WhatsApp calls and messages, threatening to harm family members and posting personal details on social media.

Subhan Bakery

Advisory

People are asked to verify a person’s credentials before sending them money and not to share personal photos, details, or family information with strangers.

Under no circumstances should bank account details, OTPs, or UPI PINs be shared. If anyone resorts to threats, do not panic; inform the police immediately.

If one falls victim to a cybercrime, they are asked to immediately reach out through the 1930 cybercrime helpline or register a complaint on the national cybercrime reporting portal.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 26th May 2026 10:34 pm IST

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