Cyberabad Police makes anti-drug committees mandatory in schools

Hyderabad: On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Cyberabad Police released a notification requiring all educational institutions and hostels to constitute an Anti-Drug Committee (ADC).

The committees must have at least five members drawn from the management, faculty, students, hostel administration and parent representatives wherever feasible.

They must also maintain a record of meetings, awareness activities and preventive measures undertaken and produce the same whenever required by a competent authority.

Additionally, every institution has been asked to nominate a nodal officer for liaison with the local police and other drug law enforcement agencies.

Campuses have been asked to display suitable warning boards, banners and awareness material regarding the consequences of drug abuse and legal provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and conduct regular awareness meetings with staff and students.

The police have asked to report anyone involved in possession, transportation or consumption of drugs by dialling 112 or the helpline numbers (8712663333, 8712663236).