Cyberabad police book 268 commuters for drunk driving

Hyderabad: In a drive against drunk and drive, Cyberabad traffic police booked 268 individuals on Friday, February 7. A total of 223 two-wheelers, 10 three-wheelers, 33 four-wheelers, and 2 trucks were seized.

Among the offenders, 35 were found with dangerously high blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging from 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the MV Act, with penalties including a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders face the suspension of their driving licenses for a minimum of three months or permanently.

The police emphasized the dangers of drunk driving pointing out that alcohol impairs vision, reduces caution, and encourages risky behaviour all of which can lead to accidents, often with fatal consequences.

During New Year’s Eve, Hyderabad police witnessed a surge in drunk driving cases with 1,415 cases booked followed by 839 in Cyberabad and 619 in Rachakonda.

Police reports from Hyderabad’s Rachakonda note that most drink-and-drive offenders were aged 21-30, followed by 201 cases in the 31-40 age group.

Hyderabad police urged motorists to avoid driving under the influence and to consider alternatives such as public transport, cabs, auto rickshaws, or bike taxis for a safer journey home.