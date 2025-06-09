Bakrid: Cyberabad police book accused over violence in Jalpally, Attapur

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have registered multiple cases against individuals involved in violent incidents that were reported over the transport of cattle waste and animal waste a day after Eid Al Asha at Attapur and Jalpally on Sunday evening.

Miscreants set fire to two DCM vehicles and damaged four others that were transporting animal bones from Bahadurpura to a factory in Jalpally. Reportedly, the miscreants had been tailing the DCM vehicles before waylaying them near Bombay Colony in Mailardevpally. After attacking the drivers and a cleaner, they set two vehicles ablaze.

One of the drivers stated that the miscreants had also snatched cash and a phone from them.

By the time the police arrived at the scene, a large crowd had gathered. The miscreants pelted stones at the police, injuring several officers.

In Attapur, the police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse a crowd that had gathered and damaged a vehicle transporting cattle. One policeman sustained injuries in the incident.

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, who visited Jalpally, stated that strict action would be taken against those who took the law into their own hands.

“FIRs have been registered, and a few individuals have already been taken into custody. They are being questioned, and further action will be taken based on the information gathered,” Mohanty said.

He appealed to the public not to believe in rumors and to report any violations of the law to the police instead of resorting to vigilantism.