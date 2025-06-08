Hyderabad: Vehicle carrying animal waste burnt at Jalpally day after Bakrid

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Jalpally Road on the night of Sunday, June 8, in the city outskirts a day after Eid Al Adha after some unknown miscreants damaged a DCM carrying animal waste to a company. They also attacked the driver of the vehicle amid screams of ‘jai shree Ram’.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., when the DCM that was laden with animal waste was on its way to a company located at Jalpally.

Enroute, some persons stopped the vehicle near WAMBAY colony in Jalpally and damaged the vehicle. The driver and another person in the vehicle were attacked and the vehicle set on fire.

The Jalpally police soon reached the spot but by then miscreants gathered in large numbers and pelted stones on the police forcing them to resort to a lathicharge. Reinforcements were then rushed to the spot.

Also Read Eid Al Adha: Social media post leads to protests at Musheerabad

In a similar incident at Attapur, tension prevailed after some persons stopped a vehicle carrying two bulls and attacked the driver of the vehicle on the same day. On coming to know about it people belonging to a particular community gathered in large numbers and staged a protest.

Both the groups raised slogans raising the tension in the area around Attapur and Kishanbagh. The police reached the spot and are trying to disperse both the groups. The Hyderabad police have been put on high alert following the incidents at Jalpally and Attapur in the city.

Apart from these two incidents, a protest was held outside the Musheerabad police station by members of a community after a social media post criticising the alleged slaughter of cow by Muslims on Eid Al Adha.

The person in question reportedly used incendiary language against Muslims and the practices of Eid Al Adhain his post, causing locals in the area to hold the protest.

