Cyberabad police books 238 booked drunk driving, no female drivers among offenders

Chevella recorded the highest number of offenders with 27, followed by Miyapur with 24.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2025 6:18 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: As part of the initiative against drunk driving, the Cyberabad police booked 238 offenders over the weekend. Interestingly, no female drivers were booked.

According to a press release by the Cyberabad traffic police, the highest number of cases registered were against two-wheeler riders (187), followed by car drivers (45), three-wheeler drivers (4) and just two heavy vehicles.

Out of the total offenders, 83 belonged to the age group of 31 and 40 years, 78 persons were aged between 21 and 30 years, and 12 were above 51 years of age. No minors have been booked, the release stated.

Zone-wise, Chevella recorded the highest number of offenders with 27, followed by Miyapur with 24.

The number of drunk driving offenders in the Cyberabad commissionerate decreased by 62 from last week, when 300 people were booked.

