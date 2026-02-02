Cyberabad police chief inspects proposed skywalk from Raidurgam to T-Hub

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh on Monday conducted a field inspection of the proposed skywalk from the Raidurgam Metro Station via the IKEA flyover and IOCL junction up to T-Hub.

The 500-meter-long skywalk will reduce traffic congestion by nearly 30 per cent in the IT corridors and enhance pedestrian safety. Additionally, there are plans for a 400-metre underpass connecting T-Hub and Mindspace C-Gate to improve last-mile connectivity, said a release.

“Extensions to nearby office clusters are also under consideration,” the release added.

The proposals will be submitted to the State government through the Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA) and the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

A meeting with industry representatives and civic and government departments is expected to be held soon to finalise the project, which is proposed to be implemented under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model under the aegis of SCSC.