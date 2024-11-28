Cyberabad police chief stresses use of CCTV for evidence

Hyderabad: The police officers have been instructed by Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty to expedite investigations and prevent delays in arrest during a crime review meeting at the Balanagar police office conference hall on Thursday, November 28. He emphasized the need for the public to install CCTV cameras, as these could serve as critical evidence in court proceedings to secure convictions.

The commissioner reviewed the status of ongoing investigations within the Balanagar Zone with a strong focus on resolving long-pending cases and ensuring swift action on current investigations. A special emphasis was placed on addressing section 174 cases, with directives to improve coordination with judicial officers to secure charge sheet numbers for ongoing trials.

The commissioner also highlighted the need for timely actions in kidnapping cases, ensuring justice for victims.

The review covered several critical areas, including Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), strategies to resolve missing persons cases, and particular attention to women and children. Cybercrimes and fraud prevention through public awareness campaigns were also discussed, alongside efforts to enforce the POCSO Act and tackle crimes such as rowdyism, property-related crimes, and narcotic-related offences.