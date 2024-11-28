Submit New Year event permit requests by Dec 15: Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming New year celebrations, event organizers in the Cyberabad police commissionerate limits have been informed about the mandatory permission required for hosting events on December 31.

Event management groups and individuals interested in organizing celebrations are required to submit their applications for permission via the official portal by December 15. The police have clarified that applications submitted after the deadline or in physical form will not be accepted.

Organizers are urged to comply with the guidelines to ensure smooth and safe celebrations for the upcoming New Year.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/new-years-eve-1241-persons-caught-in-drunk-drive-tests-in-cyberabad-zone-2946387/

Earlier, Cyberabad police conducted drunk driving tests across Cyberabad and 1241 persons were caught while driving under the influence of alcohol and cases were booked against them between December 31, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

Out of the 1241 individuals caught, 1239 are male and 2 are female.

All of them will be produced before the court in due course of time after filing charge sheets. Also, their DLs will be seized and sent to the concerned RTAs for suspension as per section 19 of the MV Act, 1988, the police said in a press release.