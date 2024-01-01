Hyderabad: 1241 persons caught drunk driving in Cyberabad on New Year’s Eve

Hyderabad: To prevent road accidents and other untoward incidents on December 31st night up to January 1st morning, 74 teams of Cyberabad Police conducted drunk driving tests across Cyberabad, and 1241 persons were caught while driving under the influence of alcohol, and cases were booked against them.

Out of the 1241 individuals caught, 1239 are male and 2 are female.

All of them will be produced before the court in due course of time after filing charge sheets. Also, their DLs will be seized and sent to the concerned RTAs for suspension as per section 19 of the MV Act, 1988, the police said in a press release.

Around 509 persons had alcohol readings of more than 100 mg/100 ml of blood 33 had more than 300 mg and 18 persons had more than 500 mg reading.

Most of the cases were reported in Miyapur, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Narsingi, and Jeedimetla.

With the extensive enforcement and traffic and road safety plans by Cyberabad Traffic Police, there were no major road accidents anywhere in Cyberabad, the police further said.

The Cyberabad Police thanked the citizens for their cooperation with the police in ensuring safety on the roads.

Given the long weekend, the special focus on drunk driving will continue in Cyberabad limits ensuring road safety as part of our “Zero Tolerance” policy towards drunk driving, the police said.

Cyberabad Police extended warm greetings for the new year and requested citizens to be “sensible and not indulge in dangerous activities on roads for the safety of all.”