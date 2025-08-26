Cyberabad police crack 19 cybercrime cases, refund Rs 1.56 cr in one week

Hyderabad: Cybercrime Police of Cyberabad successfully cracked 19 cybercrime cases between August 19 and August 25 and arrested 27 offenders from across the country.

Police uncovered 13 cases of trading fraud and made 19 arrests, while 4 cases of part-time job fraud lead to the arrest of 6 offenders.

A business fraud case was also uncovered with the arrest of one offender along with one cyberstalking/sextortion fraud case leading to the arrest of an offender.

In addition to this, the Cybercrime police also refunded Rs 1,56,04,510 to victims by processing 80 cases in the court.

Public advisory

Public has been advised to practice caution against investment and trading schemes promising high returns in less time and to verify financial transactions before transferring money.

If someone falls victim to cybercrime, they are encouraged to report to the helpline at 1930 or visit their official website.