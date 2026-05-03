Cyberabad Police halts transfer orders of 65 CIs, no official reason given

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr N Ramesh verbally communicated the transfer hold-up.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 4:46 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd May 2026 5:38 pm IST
Signboard of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate with Telugu and English text.
Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: In a sudden development, the transfer order of 65 Circle Inspectors in the Cyberabad Commissionerate has reportedly been halted, with no official reason cited.

Sources told Siasat.com the list included details of their new postings. As many as 54 CIs were transferred to different stations or units, while 11 were relieved from their current posts.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr N Ramesh verbally communicated the transfer hold-up.

Subhan Bakery

Several CIs, who tried to find out their joining date, were allegedly told to wait until further orders. They continue in their current positions.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 4:46 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd May 2026 5:38 pm IST

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