Cyberabad Police imposes curfew ahead of NEET UG retest

The curfew will remain in place from 6 am to 6 pm on June 21.

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Students sitting in exam hall during NEET UG re-test in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Dr M Ramesh on Friday, June 19, imposed a curfew in the commissionerate ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET (UG)) 2026 reexam on June 21.

As per a press release on Friday, June 19, the curfew will remain in place from 6 am to 6 pm on Sundaym June 21. The commissioner imposed the curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits the assembly of five or more people within 200 metre of the exam centres.

Internet centres and photocopy shops within 100 metre of the exam centres will remain closed, the order stated. The restrictions will not apply to flying squad members, military personnel, police officials, on-duty home guards and funeral processions.

Subhan Bakery
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