Cyberabad police introduce online process for loudspeaker licences

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at addressing noise pollution and streamlining public event regulations, the Cyberabad police have introduced an online system for obtaining loudspeaker licences.

The initiative, announced on Friday, March 28, replaces the manual application process, making it more convenient.

This decision comes in response to increasing complaints from residents regarding excessive noise levels, particularly during religious festivals and public gatherings.

Such events often involve large crowds and high-volume sound systems, raising concerns about both noise pollution and public safety.

To apply for a loudspeaker licence, individuals or organizations must visit the official Cyberabad police website and submit their applications online. This digital shift is expected to reduce delays and improve transparency in the approval.

The Hyderabad police had previously imposed strict decibel limits on sound systems used in public and religious events to curb noise pollution.

Violators of these regulations face legal consequences, including fines and possible imprisonment. The newly introduced online system ensures greater accountability in the issuance of permits.