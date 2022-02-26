Cyberabad police launch SHE shuttle bus between JNTU and Biodiversity park

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th February 2022 8:47 pm IST
Hyderabad: Cyberabad police along with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Friday launched the SHE shuttle bus between JNTU and Biodiversity Park.

Shedding light on the initiative Cyberabad police commissioner M Stephen Ravindra said, “The vehicle is launched specially for the safety and security of the women in the Information Technology corridor.” He further added, “Free transportation exclusively for women in peak hours provides ease and comfort in travelling. It also helps them to be safe from being harassed while commuting.”

SCSC General Secretary Krishna Yedula stated that the aim is to provide security for female employees in the IT sector. The initiative was launched in 2015 and five shuttles on board are being used by a large number of commuters on a monthly basis.

