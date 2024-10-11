Cyberabad police launches app to grant event permissions

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has officially launched the Cyberabad Police Permission Management System (CPPMS), a web portal designed to digitize police services and enhance the efficiency of permission approvals for public events.

This system aims to replace the traditional manual process, significantly reducing delays and ensuring faster, more transparent services for citizens.

Key Features and Benefits of CPPMS

The CPPMS allows for the delegation of event permission powers to various authorities, including Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACsP) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCsP), streamlining the approval process for the public.

Organizers can apply for all event-related permissions through a single online portal, eliminating the need to navigate multiple offices.

To ensure timely processing, event organizers must submit applications at least 10 days or 7 working days in advance. Additionally, the portal features an automated approval process where applications experiencing delays will automatically escalate to higher officials, minimizing unnecessary holdups.

The portal also offers detailed information on past events and venue capacities, facilitating efficient event planning. Applicants can monitor the status of their applications in real time, with a focus on secure and transparent processes.

The system supports online fee payments via net banking, making transactions more convenient.

Users can verify whether venues have the necessary permissions, such as fire safety measures, ambulance services, and CCTV installations. Furthermore, the portal allows for reporting violations at non-ticketed events, with strict action from the police, including the potential restriction of future permissions.

Initially, the CPPMS web portal will grant permissions for Commercial/Ticketed events and controlled blasting NOCs, with plans to include additional permissions within three months.

For more information and to apply for permissions, visit CPPMS Portal or Cyberabad Police Website.