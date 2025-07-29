Cyberabad police new website to improve public services, transparency

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Friday unveiled their newly redesigned official website, aimed at improving transparency and making police services more citizen-friendly.

The upgraded website features a clean, modern design that is easy to navigate for users of all age groups. It provides quick access to important information, alerts, safety guidelines, and public announcements ensuring that citizens stay informed at all times.

Optimized for both desktop and mobile devices, the site offers an improved user experience with real-time content updates and a responsive interface. It also functions as a one-stop platform for accessing key services provided by the Cyberabad Police.

Among the new features, the Citizen Feedback QR Scanner, introduced by the Telangana Police, stands out. This tool allows citizens to easily provide feedback on the performance and behavior of police personnel.

Another notable addition is the Jurisdiction Finder, which is integrated with Google Maps. This feature helps users identify which police station they should approach based on their location and even provides directions to reach it.

With this digital upgrade, the Cyberabad Police aim to strengthen community engagement and deliver services more efficiently and transparently.