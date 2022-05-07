Cyberabad police offers free police training to unemployed youth

Hyderabad: A free police recruitment training (PRT) programme for aspiring job applicants was inaugurated at Ambedkar Bhavan in BHEL township by Cyberabad police on May 7. The programme commences for registered applicants on May 8.

Over 900 aspirants enrolled themselves for the programme of which 700 aspirants are from Madhapur, and 200 aspirants are from other areas.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Madhapur zone, K Shilpavalli said that the police officers will take necessary measures to organize the training in a phased manner. A separate coaching centre for women will also be provided in the forthcoming days.

In the first phase of the training, preparations for preliminary exams and tests would be conducted. Training for physical tests will be arranged in the second phase, while training for the final examinations will be undertaken in the third phase.

The candidates will be divided into small groups for easy monitoring, and evaluation by experienced police officers.

The DCP also stated that this program is designed for unemployed youth with poor financial backgrounds as a part of a friendly policing policy. This would provide equal opportunities for them to participate in a competitive world.

Since 2014, 24,935 police constables and 1,754 sub-inspectors have been recruited by the Telangana police department.

The Telangana state-level police recruitment board (TSLPRB) issued a notification to recruit police constables and sub-inspectors in the state.

The DCP stressed on four important suggestions to job aspirants.

1. Preparation should start by analyzing previous papers. The candidates should study the previous question papers and analyze them to understand the pattern of the exam, thereby they can achieve success by preparing accordingly.

2. Systematic and smart approach will help to crack the competitive exams.

3. Time management is the key in competitive exams. Aspirants should prepare a scheduled timetable for each subject to cover the entire syllabus.

4. Take as many mock tests as possible to get grip on the syllabus.

The DCP also advised against falling for brokers and middlemen who claim job guarantees. In the forthcoming days, separate coaching centres for women will be provided. DCP said that this PRT program is also helpful for other competitive exams like Banking, and SSC among others.