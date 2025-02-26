Cyberabad police rescue infant after 150-km chase, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police rescued an eight-month-old boy on Tuesday, February 26 who was abducted while his parents slept on a footpath in Fatehnagar, Sanath Nagar. After a 150 km chase across districts, the kidnappers were caught, and the child was safely reunited with his parents.

The accused have been identified as Satyanarayana Ram and Sunny Kumar Pandey, both natives of Bihar.

According to reports, the family living in huts near railway tracks discovered their child missing on the morning of February 23. Initially fearing stray dogs had taken him, they searched the area before reporting the kidnapping to police.

Upon launching an investigation, police examined CCTV footage showing two men moving suspiciously near the huts at the time of the disappearance.

A resident identified the accused.

When Cyberabad police visited Ram’s house, he was missing, but further technical leads indicated he was heading toward Nizamabad on NH-44. Cyberabad police teams launched a pursuit, intercepting him near the Indalwai toll plaza.

The child was rescued within 24 hours unharmed.

The accused Ram is a private company driver, had no children and allegedly planned the abduction after seeing the boy. He sought Pandey’s help and used a vehicle provided by his employer for the crime.