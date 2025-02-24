Hyderabad, Cyberabad traffic police get new joint commissioners

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police commissionerates appointed new joint commissioners on Monday, February 24, as part of a personnel reshuffle.

D Joel Davis was shifted from Cyberabad traffic police to Hyderabad as the joint commissioner of traffic police. He has been serving at the Cyberabad traffic police department since February 13, 2024.

Gajarao Bhupal took charge from Davis and assumed charge as the new joint commissioner of Cyberabad traffic police. He has previously served as deputy commissioner, south zone, Hyderabad police, DIG welfare department, SP in Adilabad, Nellore, and Tirupati commissionarates.

Taking charge of his new post, Gajarao Bhupal said that traffic control, congestion management, and spreading public awareness about traffic rules would be his primary focus.