Cyberabad Police restore Rs 27.38 lakh to cyber fraud victims

The Cyberabad Cyber Crimes Police conducted a Mega Grievance Redressal Drive and Money Restoration Module (MRM) Drive at the Commissionerate on July 10.

The police process Rs 27.38 lakh for restoration to 126 cybercrime victims.

Grievances addressed during the drive

During the special drive, police disposed of 23 grievances related to the de-freezing or un-holding of bank accounts. Another 35 grievances are currently under process.

Using the Money Restoration Module (MRM), the Cyberabad Cyber Crimes Police processed Rs 27,38,538 for restoration to 126 victims from around 885 bank accounts.

The MRM is a platform developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). It helps speed up the return of money to cybercrime victims by coordinating with police, banks, financial institutions and payment intermediaries.

Also Read Hyderabad loses Rs 1 crore daily to cyber frauds: Sajjanar

Faster relief for eligible victims

The Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM) provides a dedicated platform to handle issues related to freezing, de-freezing and removal of liens on bank accounts linked to cybercrime cases.

Earlier, disputed money kept on hold in bank accounts was generally restored only after a court order. Under the MRM, however, amounts of up to Rs 50,000 can now be processed for restoration by investigating officers and bank officials after obtaining an indemnity bond from the victim.

For disputed amounts above Rs 50,000, the existing legal process, including obtaining a court order where required, will continue.