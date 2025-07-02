Cyberabad police roll out Op Muskan XI to trace and rescue children

Hyderabad: In a fresh attempt to track lost children and rehabilitate minors who are forced to beg, work as child labour, and are trafficked, the Cyberabad police initiated Operation Muskan (11), a month-long operation between July 1 and July 31, 2025.

At a convergence conference organised on Wednesday, July 2, at the office of the Cyberabad commissioner, top police officials and officials from child welfare and labour departments sat together to chalk out coordinated rescue and rehabilitation operations.

A total of 11 special teams have been constituted under the guidance of DCP, women and children safety wing, Cyberabad, K Srujana. A sub-inspector, four constables (including one woman constable), and members from stakeholder departments are part of each team.

“We are utilising facial recognition software ‘Darpan’ to assist in tracing and identifying missing and separated children,” stated DCP Srujana, highlighting the use of technology-based policing.

The priority of operation for this year involves children ensnared in rag picking, begging, bonded labour, and trafficked for exploitation. Police have already identified hotspots and vulnerable clusters from existing rescue data, where they intend to carry out targeted searches.

Inspector James Babu, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Cyberabad, pointed out that full cooperation from child protection officers, medical authorities, and NGOs will have to be obtained to provide medical treatment, counselling, and rehabilitation to rescued children.

Members from the Child Welfare Committees of Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts, medical health officers, and child protection officers attended the meeting and assured assistance.

The operation demonstrates increasing focus on intra-department coordination and the use of technology to fight child exploitation and address comprehensive care for children at risk.