Prostitution racket busted in Banjara Hills; 6 held, 4 women rescued

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police busted a prostitution racket operating from a residential premises in Banjara Hills on Tuesday, June 10, leading to the arrest of one organiser, two housekeeping staff, and three customers. Four women forced into sex work were rescued during the operation.

The key accused has been identified as Kummetha Narender Reddy, who was running the brothel from the same location. Originally from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy worked as a prostitution organiser, arranging meetings between customers and female workers, charging Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per client.

According to police, Reddy was assisted by two housekeeping staff members, Anand Kumar and Rahul Kumar. The accused provided fixed salaries to the women engaged in sex work and facilitated their services through phone-based communication.

The three customers caught at the premises have been identified as V Ayyan Kodiswaran, a businessman from Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu; Ushkelwar Srinivas, a gumastha from Nizamabad; and R Narender Kumar, a businessman from Champapet.

Acting on a tip-off, the commissioner’s task force, West Zone team, in coordination with Banjara Hills police, conducted the raid at around 9:30 pm on June 10. Police seized Rs 26,500 in cash and seven mobile phones from the spot.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.