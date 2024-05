Hyderabad: A Special Operations Team of the Cyberabad police seized Rs. 53.37 lakhs from two persons who was transporting unaccounted cash at Kukatpally on Wednesday night.

The Special Operations Team (Rajendranagar) apprehended the man at Vasanthanagar at Kukatpally when two persons were transporting the money on two different bikes.

The men, C Nagaraju and M Naidu, work for Gowri Shankar constructions. The police seized two bikes and Rs 54 lakh in cash from them.