Cyberabad police to provide youngsters with free pre-recruitment training

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police has announced a free police pre-recruitment training to help youngsters in the city acquire suitable jobs.

On Wednesday, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in the legislative assembly, announced that a notification will be issued to introduce over 19,000 police vacancies.

In anticipation of new applications, youngsters will be provided with coaching under the supervision of the Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra.

A notification from the Cyberabad Police stated that the eligibility criteria for the candidates are to be above 18 years of age with a minimum qualification of being an Intermediate pass.

Candidates can visit the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad along with two photos and their Aadhar Card to register for the coaching from March 14.

For further details, one can contact the concerned persons on 99088 89114 and 89788 30185.