Cyberabad police welcome ‘tiny tots’: Creche for cops’ kids opens at HQ

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender inaugurated creche at the Cyberabad Commissionerate premises on Friday, January 24.

This facility aims to improve work-life balance for police staff and is expected to have a positive impact, particularly for women officers juggling childcare and professional responsibilities.

Speaking at the event, Dr Jitender mentioned the importance of such welfare initiatives stating that the Creche will partially ease the burden on working mothers within the police department. He also expressed gratitude to My School Italy for collaborating with the Cyberabad police through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the facility.

Joint Commissioner D Joel Davis, noted the significance of creche that it will offer police personnel peace of mind, knowing their children are in a secure environment while they perform their duties.

What is creche?

The creche is currently accommodating 15 children and has a capacity of 30.

It operates from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm and is open to children up to 7 years old. A team of five teachers and one caregiver will oversee the children’s care ensuring safety. The facility will be managed under the supervision of the Women and Children Safety Wing (W&CSW), led by DCP Srujana Karnam.