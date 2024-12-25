Cyberabad sees spike in road accidents; 465 motorcyclists killed in 2024

Hyderabad: Despite reduction in deaths due to road accidents at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in 2024, the Cyberabad commissionerate witnessed an increase in road accidents this year.

While number of death due to road accidents in Cyberabad stood at 842 this year as compared to 866 deaths the previous year. 178 accidents occurred at ORR this year as compared to 91 in 2023. Of the 178, 43 accidents resulted in deaths.

Traffic police at the Outer Ring Road takes measures to ensure accidents are avoided. Officials attribute the accidents to rash and negligent driving.

“After every accident a team visits the spot and conducts joint inspection and takes up preventive measures,” said the traffic police official.

Across the Cyberabad, of the 842 deaths in road accidents, motorcycle riders accounted for 55.23 percent deaths. A total of 465 people who were riding motorcycles died in the road accidents in Cyberabad followed by 261 pedestrians.

Areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporations (GHMC) witnessed 363 road accident in 2024 as compared to 146 road accidents in 2023. Among the 363 , 56 were fatal road accidents as compared to 19 deaths due to road accidents last year.