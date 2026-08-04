Cyberabad: Students, educators honoured at Suraksha Kavach Awards

Hyderabad: An award ceremony was organised on Tuesday, August 4, to recognise schools, educators, and students who have demonstrated commitment towards building safer and more inclusive learning environments through the student-led safety initiative “Suraksha Kavach Clubs.”

The event, titled Suraksha Kavach Abhinandan Awards 2025–26, was organised by the Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and the Telangana Rising Initiative.

The awards were presented across four categories.

Suraksha Veer to recognise outstanding student leadership in promoting safety and awareness, Suraksha Sahayak to honour teachers for their commitment to creating safer school environments, Suraksha Guru to recognise school leaders for driving a culture of safety and well-being, and Suraksha Pratiman to celebrate institutions that have demonstrated exemplary implementation of the initiative.

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The event was organised under the “Together, We Build a Safer, Stronger Tomorrow” theme, reaffirming the commitment of Cyberabad Police and SCSC to strengthen school safety.

The programme was attended by Dr Vanitha Datla, Chairperson of ELICO and Joint Secretary of SCSC Children and Youth Forum, K Pushpa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crimes, Cyberabad, along with Chetana Kaasam from the executive committee of SCSC, and Rashmi Srivastava, Director of Strategic Program Execution, SCSC.

Students at the event shared their experiences, achievements, and challenges in implementing Suraksha Kavach Clubs. They expressed the need for non-judgmental, approachable spaces within schools, stronger teacher-student rapport, confidential handling of concerns, regular mental well-being and counselling sessions, and increased opportunities to interact with police officers and industry mentors through safety awareness programmes.

Responding to their suggestions, DCP Pushpa said more schools should make Suraksha Kavach Clubs inclusive, expand volunteer participation, and develop trained student mentors to support peers.