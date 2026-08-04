Telangana govt college enrolment rises 14 pc to over 85,000

Hyderabad: Admissions to government junior colleges in Telangana have risen by 14 per cent for the 2026-27 academic year, with Class 11 enrolment crossing 85,000 for the first time, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) said on Tuesday, August 4.

Class 11 admissions stood at 85,453 this year, up from around 75,000 in the previous academic year. Total enrolment across Class 11 and Class 12 in government junior colleges has now reached 1,64,730 students.

TGBIE Secretary Abhilasha Abhinav attributed the rise to academic reforms, improved infrastructure, digital learning initiatives and industry partnerships. She said the government had aligned the first-year intermediate curriculum with NCERT standards and introduced QR-code-embedded interactive textbooks, giving students access to video lectures and supplementary material on their smartphones.

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Industry tie-ups

The department has signed partnerships with IBM for digital skills training and industry certifications and with Hetero Pharmaceuticals, which has committed employment opportunities for over 300 intermediate-qualified students pursuing life sciences and vocational education. Collectively, these partnerships have so far facilitated over 2,000 placements and apprenticeships, the board said.

The state government has channelled significant funding into government junior colleges under Samagra Shiksha and the TGBIE. Investments include over Rs 20 crore for establishing and upgrading computer rooms, Rs 1.90 crore for the construction of modern toilets in 40 colleges, Rs 2.34 crore for laboratory consumables and Rs 41.80 lakh for library upgrades. Students also continue to receive free textbooks, uniforms and meals under existing welfare schemes.

A state-level orientation programme for District Intermediate Education Officers and college principals was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, covering financial management, infrastructure grants and awareness sessions on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.