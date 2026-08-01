Rank wise list released for Telangana’s NEET candidates

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Saturday, August 1, released the rank-wise list of Telangana candidates who qualified in NEET UG 2026 for MBBS/BDS admissions.

Candidates can check their state rank and download the list from the official website.

Veeriahgari Sahyu secured the highest score in Telangana at 705, achieving All India Rank (AIR) 13. This was followed by AIR 19 Bura Sai Sharan with a score of 701 and AIR 21 Kandagtala Haneesh with a score of 700.

Andem Sai Charan Reddy and Mayuk Jayasimha both scored 700, securing AIR 38 and 42, respectively.

The university has clarified that the list is meant only for information and shall not be considered the merit list.

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Cut-off marks for eligibility in UG Medical and dental courses

The following are the cutoff scores required for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses for the academic year 2026-27:

A separate notification will be issued inviting candidates to register for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)/Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) admissions.