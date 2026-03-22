Cyberabad takes up lake clean-up drive, clears 20.5 tonnes of garbage

CMC Commissioner G Srijana also joined volunteers in cleaning activities at Wipro Lake and Kudi Kunta Lake.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 10:03 pm IST
Cyberabad takes up lake clean-up drive, clears 20.5 tonnes of garbage
Cyberabad takes up lake clean-up drive, clears 20.5 tonnes of garbage

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and residents undertook a lake clean-up drive on Sunday, March 22, collecting 20.5 metric tonnes of garbage from 57 lakes.

The drive, called Swachh Sunday, was undertaken as part of the 99 Days Action Plan and saw a massive turnout with 1,271 volunteers.

CMC Commissioner G Srijana also joined volunteers in cleaning activities at Wipro Lake and Kudi Kunta Lake.

Subhan Haleem

“Lakes are important for the city’s environment and water balance, and their upkeep is a shared responsibility. Small efforts together can make a big difference in maintaining clean and healthy public spaces.” The commissioner said in a post on X.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 10:03 pm IST

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