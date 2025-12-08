Cyberabad traffic officer rescues commuter after heatstroke; lauded

The incident highlights how traffic personnel often serve as crucial first responders during medical emergencies on the road.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th December 2025 8:05 pm IST
Cyberabad traffic marshal Shiva Kumar

Hyderabad: Swift action by Cyberabad traffic marshal Shiva Kumar helped save the life of a commuter who collapsed due to heatstroke at the Suraram traffic signal under Jeedimetla police station limits on December 5.

Raheem, who was passing through the area, suddenly collapsed while the marshal was on duty. Shiva Kumar immediately administered CPR and rushed him to a nearby Mallareddy Hospital, stabilising him in time.

Doctors said the timely CPR and quick transportation were crucial in saving the man’s life, adding that any delay could have proved fatal.

Cyberabad commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty and joint commissioner of police Dr Gajarao Bhupal lauded the marshal’s prompt response.

